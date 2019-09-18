TODAY |

Auckland road closed after man found outside property with serious injuries

A man has been found with serious injuries outside a property on a busy Auckland road, sparking a police investigation and closing part of Station Road in Penrose.

Auckland Police Inspector Kai Shao says the man was located outside an address on Station Road with serious injuries and police were called to the area at around 2.20pm.

The man has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and police are currently undertaking a number of inquiries," Inspector Shao said.

A 1 NEWS reporter at the scene says a silver Holden Commodore is cordoned off in a property and the car has what appears to be blood on both sides. 

Auckland Transport says Station Road in Penrose has now reopened between Walls Road and O'Rorke Road after being closed because of the incident.

Auckland's Station Rd closed after man found with serious injuries. Source: 1 NEWS
