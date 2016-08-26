 

Auckland restaurateur jailed for exploiting migrant workers in slavery-like conditions

Exploiting immigrant workers into working long hours and underpaying them has led to an Auckland restaurateur being sent to jail for more than two years.

Handcuffs.

Handcuffs (generic).

Source: istock.com

Luisito Balajadia and her husband Virgil were sentenced in the Auckland District Court today, after being previously found guilty of two charges of exploitation under the Immigration Act, along with providing false and misleading information regarding visa applications.

The charges laid by Immigration NZ relate to five Filipino workers at the Balajadias' restaurant, 3 Kings Food in 2014 and 2015.

Balajadia was sentenced to 26 months imprisonment and ordered to pay $7200 reparation to one of the victims and her husband was sentenced to eight months home detention and must also pay $7200 in reparation.

The Judge on sentencing the pair said, "You betrayed the trust of the victims who were strangers to this country and believed that you had their best interests at heart."

The Judge went onto say that the working and living conditions of the victims was not far removed from a modern day form of slavery. 

Immigration NZ assistant general manager Peter Devoy says the case came to light after the victim named in the exploitation charges reported his situation to the Philippines Consulate.

The victim claimed to have consistently worked at least 10 hours per day, six days a week, without any breaks.

Although he worked well in excess of 40 hours a week, he was only ever paid for 40 hours per week and was paid nothing at all for the final three and a half months he worked at the restaurant.

Labour Inspectorate calculations estimated the victim had been underpaid by $15,000 in wages and was owed $5000 in holiday pay.

"This employee was living at the defendants' house and was taken to the restaurant by the owners every morning and then back to their house at night," Mr Devoy said.

"He was told he would be reported to the police and sent home if he did not perform well in his job.

"He could only leave the house for short periods of time and cleaned the defendants' house on Mondays when the restaurant was closed."

The prosecution sends a strong message that migrant exploitation will not be tolerated, Mr Devoy said.

