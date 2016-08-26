 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland restaurateur jailed for exploiting migrant workers in conditions judge likens to slavery

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

Exploiting immigrant workers into working long hours and underpaying them has led to an Auckland restaurateur being sent to jail for more than two years.

Handcuffs.

Handcuffs (generic).

Source: istock.com

Luisito Balajadia and her husband Virgil were sentenced in the Auckland District Court today, after being previously found guilty of two charges of exploitation under the Immigration Act, along with providing false and misleading information regarding visa applications.

The charges laid by Immigration NZ relate to five Filipino workers at the Balajadias' restaurant, 3 Kings Food in 2014 and 2015.

Balajadia was sentenced to 26 months imprisonment and ordered to pay $7200 reparation to one of the victims and her husband was sentenced to eight months home detention and must also pay $7200 in reparation.

The Judge on sentencing the pair said, "You betrayed the trust of the victims who were strangers to this country and believed that you had their best interests at heart."

The Judge went onto say that the working and living conditions of the victims was not far removed from a modern day form of slavery. 

Immigration NZ assistant general manager Peter Devoy says the case came to light after the victim named in the exploitation charges reported his situation to the Philippines Consulate.

The victim claimed to have consistently worked at least 10 hours per day, six days a week, without any breaks.

Although he worked well in excess of 40 hours a week, he was only ever paid for 40 hours per week and was paid nothing at all for the final three and a half months he worked at the restaurant.

Labour Inspectorate calculations estimated the victim had been underpaid by $15,000 in wages and was owed $5000 in holiday pay.

"This employee was living at the defendants' house and was taken to the restaurant by the owners every morning and then back to their house at night," Mr Devoy said.

"He was told he would be reported to the police and sent home if he did not perform well in his job.

"He could only leave the house for short periods of time and cleaned the defendants' house on Mondays when the restaurant was closed."

The prosecution sends a strong message that migrant exploitation will not be tolerated, Mr Devoy said.

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:02
1
Victorious New Zealand Silver Ferns celebrate during the Fast5 Netball world series grand final match between New Zealand Silver Ferns and Australia at Hisense Arena Melbourne Australia. Sunday 30th October 2016. Copyright Photo. Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz

Watch: Maria Folau returns fire at Silver Ferns' critics – 'We know what we're capable of'

2

Bad weather due over next few days but 'still too early to tell' about cyclone hitting NZ

3
Four teams from around the world competed in the Hagley Park Polo Tournament.

Mystery as 16 horses die returning to Melbourne from polo tournament in Tasmania

4

Lucky Lotto winner comes forward to claim their $20 million prize

00:39
5
Michaele Sokolic-Beatson, 21, was the shock selection in the 12-strong squad for the Gold Coast.

'Are you sure?!' – Silver Ferns rookie's hilarious reaction to Commonwealth Games naming

Bad weather due over next few days but 'still too early to tell' about cyclone hitting NZ

Dan Corbett says in the unlikely event of a cyclone hitting NZ, it would be late next week.

teacher classroom

Government unveils law to scrap charter schools but some can stay on 'case by case' basis

The bill will have its first reading when Parliament resumes next week.

01:21
1 NEWS' Corin Dann believes interest rates are more likely to go up than down in the future.

'Staying on hold' – Reserve Bank leaves official cash rate unchanged

1 NEWS' Corin Dann believes interest rates are more likely to go up than down in the future.

A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

'Dentistry is beyond the reach of the majority' - Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"

05:00
Hayley Young says she doesn’t want pity but wants change at the highest levels.

Ex-NZ Navy sailor who claims she was raped by colleague takes a stand for women’s workplace rights

Hayley Young says she doesn’t want pity but wants change at the highest levels.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 