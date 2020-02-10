TODAY |

Auckland restaurant vandalised twice since ACT leader's Waitangi Day speech

Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland restaurant has had its windows smashed in two attacks since it hosted an ACT Party function on Waitangi Day - and its owner believes the attacks were politically motivated. 

The incidents took place over the weekend. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The eatery was targeted after an ACT Party function was held there. Source: 1 NEWS

Eden Bistro owner Sang Cho said it appeared a slingshot was used with a marble for the first incident, and the second "looked like they used some sort of rifle according to the CCTV footage". 

Eden Bistro. Source: Supplied

"Luckily, it happened in the middle of the night and no one was here, but I'm worried about my patrons that might come in," he said. "They might be worried they might get fired at."

He believes the attacks were linked to ACT leader David Seymour's state of the nation address on Waitangi Day last week, during which he spoke out against the "hate speech regime", firearms laws and the persecution of landlords.

Eden Bistro. Source: Supplied

Mr Cho said a neighbour told him that "about four o'clock in the morning he heard someone yelling out, 'F*** ACT Party, f*** David Seymour!'" 

Mr Seymour said there is "no place for violence or vandalism in New Zealand politics" and Mr Cho "certainly doesn't deserve to be caught in the crossfire". 

"I understand these losers have left a bit more evidence than they realise and I would like to debate them on the issues outside Auckland Central Station," Mr Seymour said. 

The neighbour told 1 NEWS the incident was concerning. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The ACT Party leader spoke out against the new firearm laws while addressing party faithful in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Sergeant Brad Kirtlan of Auckland City Police said they are investigating two complaints of wilful damage at the restaurant and are analysing CCTV footage. 

"The first incident was reported on Saturday morning where a marble was used to smash windows," he said. "The second incident was reported this morning where windows were again damaged.

"Police will be making follow up inquiries into both incidents, which will include canvassing CCTV footage at the scene."

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Watch: Taika Waititi dedicates first Oscar to his mum and 'all the indigenous kids'
2
Doctor urges Kiwis to keep calm amid coronavirus outbreak - 'There's nothing to panic about in New Zealand'
3
Watch: Taika Waititi 'loses his mum' while walking Oscars red carpet
4
Sonny Bill Williams pulls off vintage offloads in build-up to pair of Wolfpack tries
5
Elton John performs, wins at Oscars in the middle of his New Zealand tour
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman who stabbed partner 'entitled to protect herself', defence says as murder trial begins

Māori Council announces plan to stomp out racism in NZ by 2040, appoints national taskforce

03:12

Donations made to NZ First Foundation referred to Serious Fraud Office by police
00:14

Hawke’s Bay man on slavery charges accused of not paying orchard worker for 17 months, hitting another with a power chord