Auckland rest home worker tests positive for coronavirus

An aged care worker from the Ellerslie Gardens Lifecare rest home has tested positive for coronavirus in Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement, Heritage Lifecare Group who manages the facility says they are working with the Auckland DHB and Ministry of Health for further testing.

The staff member had returned home from overseas on March 10 before working two night shifts at the facility with no symptoms at that time.

They told their manager after a day off that they had a headache and were required to follow protocol by talking to a doctor. The person was then tested for Covid-19, which came back positive.

All residents at the aged care facility have been placed in isolation as a precaution.

“We have advised our residents and their families of the situation," Heritage Lifecare Group CEO Norah Barlow said in a statement.

"This is obviously a concerning time for the residents and our team and we are providing them with appropriate support."