Auckland residents to have their say on changes to Easter trading rules

Many regional councils have already done it and now Auckland is asking if residents want to change Easter trading rules.

Some want stores to stay closed over Easter, as parliament considers changing our laws.
A new law passed by parliament late last year allowed local councils to permit shops within their districts to open on Easter Sunday, if they wished to do so.

About a third of councils around the country have introduced policies allowing retailers to open on Easter Sunday if they choose.

Auckland Council says its governing body has decided to ask Aucklanders whether they want the council to leave things as they are or create a policy to allow more shops to open.

Currently, only some shops, like service stations, dairies, pharmacies and food outlets, are allowed to open on Easter Sunday. Supermarkets and general retailers must remain closed.

"If Aucklanders tell us they'd like things to change, consultation on a policy to allow more shops to open will take place later in 2017 before a final decision is made in early 2018," says

Mike Sinclair, the council's manager of bylaws.

Mayor Phil Goff says people are passionate about Easter Sunday trading.

"There are only three and a half days each year set aside for family time or when most people are not expected to work.

"We must consider whether to retain that opportunity and will listen to our communities before making a decision," he says.

Feedback closes at 4pm on June 11.

