Auckland resident hides away, calls 111 after possum gets into house

A Fire Service crew responded to a 111 call this morning from a woman who locked themselves in the hallway of their home to hide from a possum.
A Fire Service spokesperson says the caller, from Kumeu, Auckland had reported the possum had damaged the property's lounge.
Firefighters found the possum hiding in the corner of the lounge and removed it from the property.
