Auckland resident 'flooded out' after water rips through home, leaving 'a lot of damage'

An Auckland resident living in Forrest Hill, Auckland, has described the flooding which tore through the downstairs area of her home.

"There is a lot of damage," Hine Grindlay told 1 NEWS.

"It's all been flooded out."

She said her her entire downstairs is completely flooded and there is "mud everywhere".

"I noticed the flooding this morning, all the mud coming through the place about 7am this morning."

It seeped into the garage, two bedrooms, the basement and the bathroom.

She thought she would need new carpets and had lost valuables like a piano and furniture stored in the garage.

Wild weather has caused disruption in Auckland after surface flooding hit parts of a motorway and trapped a person in their car.

Fire and Emergency were called to 13 weather related incidents on the city's North Shore so far today.

However a fire spokesperson said these have all been "relatively minor" flooding incidents and have mainly involved clearing drains.

Flooding along Caribbean Dr, Unsworth Heights, has left numerous cars on Auckland's North Shore stranded this morning. Source: Facebook / Beach Haven and Birkdale Community

Earlier a person was trapped in their car after getting stuck in flood waters on Rosedale Road, Albany.

Fire and Emergency has confirmed to 1 NEWS that this person is no longer trapped.

Upper Harbour Motorway has has serious surface flooding this morning along Unsworth Heights, on Auckland's North Shore. Source: Facebook / Beach Haven and Birkdale Community

According to NZTA there was flooding in the westbound lanes of the Upper Harbour Highway before Albany.

The flooding has eased and congestion has cleared, according to NZTA.

MetService have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Auckland from 8.54amm which has now been lifted.

It tweeted Rosedale Rd has had over 52mm of rain in an hour.