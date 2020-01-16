TODAY |

Auckland researchers develop way to 3D print 'living' plastic in world-first

Source:  1 NEWS

Researchers for the University of Auckland say they've developed a way to 3D print "living" plastic, calling it a world-first and a potential game-changer.

A 3D printing machine (file). Source: istock.com

The resin is able to change its properties after it's been produced - able to 'self-repair' when damaged, and 'grow' in size and mass.

Researcher Kyle Engel, an honours student, says it could be used to develop shoes that grow with the wearer.

Its 'self-repairing' properties could reduce plastic waste and improve recycling opportunities for items made with the material.

"If 3D printing, often called additive manufacturing, is the new frontier of the fourth industrial revolution, this new technique is at the forefront of that frontier," research supervisor Jianyong Jin says.

Because the plastic isn't cured like normal 3D-prints with UV lights, it may also be suitable for new medical implants and devices where it's not safe to use UV lights, the researchers say.

The research was published in the Polymer Chemistry journal.

New Zealand
Auckland
Science
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Aussie comedian Andy Lee reels in screamer in Black Clash T20
2
Watch: Jordie Barrett cleans up Stephen Fleming as Black Clash starts with a bang
3
Blues down Chiefs in pre-season clash despite Damian McKenzie looking confident in 20-minute cameo
4
Beauden Barrett hammers huge six in Black Clash T20
5
Crusaders thrash Hurricanes in Super Rugby pre-season hit out in Ashburton
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:59

Christchurch dinosaur thief warned that prank is about to become a criminal matter
00:27

ASB Classic stars pitch in for Australian bushfire victim support
02:13

Wellington's new housing solution includes 'rent stabilisation', free wi-fi for teachers
01:05

Auckland construction worker still shaken after rescuing baby trapped under runaway bus