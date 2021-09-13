Auckland to remain in Alert Level 4 for another week

Auckland will stay at Covid-19 Alert Level 4 until 11.59pm next Tuesday, September 21, with an in-principle decision the region will move to Alert Level 3 from then.

Auckland City apartments Source: istock.com

The rest of New Zealand will stay at Level 2 until the same date. Cabinet will meet to review the settings next Monday, September 20.

The Prime Minister made the announcement Monday after meeting with Cabinet.

"Alert Level 4 is working," Jacinda Ardern said

"It has helped us get the outbreak under control," adding that the job had not finished. "The cases are telling us we have more work to do," Ardern said.

It comes after 33 new Covid-19 community cases were reported Monday, all in Auckland.

She said there was not widespread community transmissions in Auckland, but there was still risk with people moving across boundaries.

"Use this week wisely," Ardern said. There would be more surveillance and community based testings in Auckland.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the additional week would allow them to "get the job done".

He said they were also looking at the possibility of vaccination of children aged between five and 11, as more than 140 children under nine were infected with Covid during the current outbreak.

The Prime Minister yesterday said there was no public health reason not to have a Level 1/Level 4 split, however the issue "continues to be the risk presented whilst you have an outbreak in one part of the country, and acknowledging that borders are there to do a job".

"They aren’t iron-clad. That is a consideration for any decision making at any time."

Auckland has been in full lockdown for 26 days. The rest of New Zealand has been in 'Delta' Level 2 since September 8, after about a week in Level 3.

Alert Level 2 has extra restrictions in light of Delta, with new rules around masks and people limits.