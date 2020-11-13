Auckland to remain at Alert Level 1 as genome testing reveals link to known cluster

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced good news for Aucklanders today: There will be no change to alert levels and the city will remain at Alert Level 1.

This comes after yesterday's community case has now been genomically linked to the November quarantine cluster, which first saw an NZDF worker become infected with Covid-19 while working at Jet Park Quarantine Facility in Auckland.

“That direct link means that new case doesn’t point to an unknown border incursion that could be spreading and it also means the risk of wider unseen spread is less likely,” Hipkins said.

“The CBD in Auckland will be reopened, and people can return.”

Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay added more information on testing of close contacts from yesterday's case.

"Testing of close contacts have come back negative, these are a work colleague and two social contacts."

Yesterday's community case is a woman - aged in her twenties - who lives in a central city apartment and is a student at AUT.

After becoming symptomatic on Monday she was tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Despite calling in sick for work at clothing store A-Z Collection on High Street, she went to work wearing a mask after speaking with her manager.

Yesterday, officials said she hadn't been to university since becoming symptomatic, but this morning it was confirmed she was at the City Campus Student Hub from 2.30pm to 2.40pm on Tuesday.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) said there was a "low risk" of passing the infection on and that anyone in the vicinity at that time was considered casual contacts.

"This means if you were in the vicinity at the time you do not need to isolate but should monitor your health for 14 days from 10 November.

"If you do develop any possible Covid-19 symptoms you should go and get tested for Covid-19 and isolate until you have the result."

Anyone who may have been a casual contact and develops symptoms is advised to get a Covid-19 test.

Officials yesterday confirmed she also took several Uber rides over recent days and went shopping and bought food in the city.

