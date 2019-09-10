TODAY |

Auckland rates rise options more popular than freeze, says survey

Nearly two thirds of Aucklanders back a rates increase over a rates freeze, new figures from the council show.

Auckland Council has released a summary of the public feedback on its proposed Emergency Budget.

The council is suffering a drop in revenue of about $500 million due to the economic impact of Covid-19.

In response, the council came up with options in an emergency budget. The two rate options were either a previously agreed rise of 3.5 per cent, or a lower one of 2.5 but with more cutbacks in areas such as public transport fare concessions.

The council received 34,915 responses on the proposed budget - 9793 of the submissions were pro forma responses from various groups, such as Auckland Rate Payers Alliance and Generation Zero.

While 28 per cent supported the 2.5 per cent increase, 29 per cent of respondents supported a 3.5 per cent increase.

However, 25 per cent supported a rates freeze and 8 per cent voted for a rates decrease.

The council will make a decision on 16 July.

