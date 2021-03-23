TODAY |

Auckland ranked the world's most liveable city by The Economist

Source:  1 NEWS

For the first time, Auckland is at the top of the list of most liveable cities, thanks to New Zealand’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Auckland skyline. Source: istock.com

New Zealand’s biggest city was ranked 12th in 2019, the last time the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) published rankings, while Wellington also made a significant jump in the March rankings, up to fourth from 25th.

EIU’s index ranks 140 cities across five areas, stability, healthcare, education, culture and environment, and infrastructure.

Auckland scored 95 for stability, 95.8 for healthcare, 97.9 for culture and environment, 100 for education and 92.9 for infrastructure.

Wellington (file picture). Source: istock.com

Wellington had 95, 91.7, 95.1, 100, and 89.3 respectively for stability, healthcare, education, culture and environment, and infrastructure.

“Owing to border closures and a consequently low Covid-19 case count, New Zealand has been able to keep its theatres, restaurants and other cultural attractions open,” the report said.

Australian, Japanese and Swiss cities round out the top 10.

City

Location

Rank

Index

Stability

Healthcare

Culture & Environment

Education

Infrastructure

Auckland

New Zealand

1

96.0

95

95.8

97.9

100.0

92.9

Osaka

Japan

2

94.2

100

100.0

83.1

91.7

96.4

Adelaide

Australia

3

94.0

95

100.0

83.8

100.0

96.4

Wellington

New Zealand

4

93.7

95

91.7

95.1

100.0

89.3

Tokyo

Japan

4

93.7

100

100.0

84.0

91.7

92.9

Perth

Australia

6

93.3

95

100.0

78.2

100.0

100.0

Zurich

Switzerland

7

92.8

95

100.0

85.9

83.3

96.4

Geneva

Switzerland

8

92.5

95

100.0

84.5

83.3

96.4

Melbourne

Australia

8

92.5

95

83.3

88.2

100.0

100.0

Brisbane

Australia

10

92.4

95

100.0

85.9

100.0

85.7

New Zealand
Auckland
Wellington
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hamilton woman 'had to sit down' after winning $16.5m with Lotto over long weekend
2
Mongrel Mob, Head Hunters, Comancheros gang members arrested, $3.7 million in assets seized in Operation Trojan Shield
3
Mongrel Mob boss lashes out at police over 'payback' bust, blames gang's foray into politics
4
NZ is one of world's most lucrative methamphetamine markets, police admit after global crime sting
5
How well should we be washing our fruit and vege?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
09:03

NZ is one of world's most lucrative methamphetamine markets, police admit after global crime sting

Care sector legal framework risks being unfit for purpose - Retirement Commissioner
02:23

Judith Collins says Government is 'soft on gangs' despite major police bust

06:10

GPs just as confused as public about Covid vaccine rollout: NZ Medical Association council chair