Auckland ranked the world's most liveable city by The Economist

For the first time, Auckland is at the top of the list of most liveable cities, thanks to New Zealand’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Auckland skyline. Source: istock.com

New Zealand’s biggest city was ranked 12th in 2019, the last time the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) published rankings, while Wellington also made a significant jump in the March rankings, up to fourth from 25th.

EIU’s index ranks 140 cities across five areas, stability, healthcare, education, culture and environment, and infrastructure.

Auckland scored 95 for stability, 95.8 for healthcare, 97.9 for culture and environment, 100 for education and 92.9 for infrastructure.

Wellington (file picture). Source: istock.com

Wellington had 95, 91.7, 95.1, 100, and 89.3 respectively for stability, healthcare, education, culture and environment, and infrastructure.

“Owing to border closures and a consequently low Covid-19 case count, New Zealand has been able to keep its theatres, restaurants and other cultural attractions open,” the report said.

Australian, Japanese and Swiss cities round out the top 10.