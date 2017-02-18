Auckland rammed with visitors after four cruise ships arrive in port

For the first time four cruise ships are in Auckland harbour at the same time.

That means 3,500 tourists are in Auckland today shopping, eating and drinking and many will be heading to different ports in New Zealand in the coming days.

It's the first time Seabourn Encore has come to Auckland and she's the 10th cruise ship to dock this week.

Auckland Tourism Events and Economic Development chief executive Brett O'Riley says we're getting more ship because New Zealand is now being actively marketed as a cruise destination.

The cruise industry pumped $484 million dollars into the New Zealand economy last year.

The Ships:

The World - is the largest private residential ship on the planet with 165 residents, each year they decide where they want to go.

Seabourn Encore - Launched in 2017, Seabourn Encore "redefines small ship ultra-luxury". First time in Auckland.

Norwegian Star - Refurbished in 2015, Norwegian Star is making its first visit to New Zealand. Norwegian are planning to base new cruise ships in Asia and will visit more frequently