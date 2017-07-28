 

Auckland rail workers mull another strike

Auckland rail workers are considering going on strike again and are raising safety issues in an ongoing battle with passenger train operator, French company Transdev.

Auckland Transport say they are not sure when the trains will be back up and running.

Source: 1 NEWS

They went on strike in early December and a ballot will be held during the next two weeks for another.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union organiser John Kerr says Transdev and Auckland Transport aren't budging on wanting passenger trains only with drivers on them. The union wants train managers on them.

"They want to make locomotive engineers - the people driving the trains - also responsible for passenger assistance and security. Rail workers know this just isn't safe, and they won't accept the risk to our passengers."

Transdev has said it wanted a "driver-door operation" and there would be as many as 230 transport officers roving the network and going to trains known to be experiencing difficulties.

The company has said the system worked well in London, Melbourne and Hong Kong.

Mr Kerr said a toddler was clipped by a train at Meadowbank Station last Sunday. If there had not been a train manager the driver would have been left alone to assist the injured child, call emergency services and manage the public.

"Strike action is the only tool we have to make management listen. We apologise to the public for the inconvenience, but we won't put them at risk and we know we have their support for that.

"We call on Auckland Council and central government to step in and tell Transdev to keep our passenger trains safe."

