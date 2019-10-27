TODAY |

Auckland pub's 'beloved' Union Jack-themed car vandalised by All Blacks fans following RWC loss

A pub in the Auckland suburb of Devonport is disappointed after their "beloved" Union Jack-themed car reportedly had its windows smashed by a group of disgruntled All Blacks fans.

It comes after New Zealand lost to England during the Rugby World Cup semi-final last night.

In a Facebook post this morning, The Patriot wrote that it was "disappointing to see our beloved Mrytle (3 windows smashed) the possible result of an aggrieved fan".

"If so, come on Kiwis, we are better than that. It's only a game," they said.

"We have our suspicions that possibly it was 2-3 young men dressed in AB shirts, who took exception to some of our English patrons slightly roarkus celebrations were involved."

The Patriot added that they have camera footage of the incident, which will be provided to police for investigation.

Auckland pub The Patriot was left disappointed after their "beloved" Union Jack-themed car, Myrtle, had its windows smashed. Source: Facebook / The Patriot
