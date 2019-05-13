Auckland public transport will be free but restricted only to those working in essential services

All public transport in Auckland will be free when the country goes into Covid-19 lockdown, but it can only be used by people who need it.

Auckland CityLink bus Source: istock.com

Buses, trains and ferries will only be available for those working in essential services, for medical reasons, to get to essential services like supermarkets, and to move essential goods.

While there will be no charge, Auckland Transport said people should continue to tag on and off, so passenger numbers could be monitored, and changes could be made depending on demand.

Essential workers may be asked for identification when they are travelling, such as a business card, ID card or letter from their employer.

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, call the NZ Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 (+64 9 358 5453 for international SIMs)

People must continue to get on and off the bus using the rear door to minimise contact with drivers.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said it was critical Aucklanders adhered to the rules.

"The lockdown that begins tomorrow night is unprecedented in our history but absolutely necessary to ensure we can shut down the route of transmission and protect our communities.

"Every Aucklander must comply with the rules, stay home, self-isolate and only use public transport if needed to perform essential work, or to access essential services.