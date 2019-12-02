Auckland public transport to be discounted by 30 per cent during off-peak hours

Auckland Transport (AT) will be discounting fares on buses and trains to encourage more people to travel during off-peak hours during the month of June.
A statement from AT says there will be a 30 per cent discount on AT HOP rates for adults who travel on weekdays after 9am and before 3pm. The discount also applies after 6.30pm, until the end of service, Monday to Friday only.
Transport Minister Phil Twyford says the initiative is aimed at helping keep congestion at bay.
“I’d encourage other councils to implement measures like this one to help encourage off-peak travel while public transport capacity is reduced.
“Our Government is also supporting councils and commuters to make sensible changes to help with physical distancing, like widening footpaths.”
AT also wanted to remind public transport users they're not accepting cash under Alert Level 2 and you get on and off the bus through the back doors.
For more on Alert Level 2 visit: https://at.govt.nz/about-us/news-events/public-transport-information/
Examples of 30 per cent June discount: Avondale to Queen St by bus - current HOP $3.55 rate, with off-peak discount $2.50
Papakura to Sylvia Park by train - current HOP $5.00 rate, with discount $3.50
Orewa to Fanshawe St by bus - current HOP $6.40 rate, with off-peak discount $4.50.