Auckland public transport to be discounted by 30 per cent during off-peak hours

Auckland Transport (AT) will be discounting fares on buses and trains to encourage more people to travel during off-peak hours during the month of June.

Bus in Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

A statement from AT says there will be a 30 per cent discount on AT HOP rates for adults who travel on weekdays after 9am and before 3pm. The discount also applies after 6.30pm, until the end of service, Monday to Friday only.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford says the initiative is aimed at helping keep congestion at bay.

“I’d encourage other councils to implement measures like this one to help encourage off-peak travel while public transport capacity is reduced.

“Our Government is also supporting councils and commuters to make sensible changes to help with physical distancing, like widening footpaths.”