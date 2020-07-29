Auckland protestors suspend platform from native tree in attempt to save it

Activists attempting to halt the felling of native trees on an Auckland property have elevated their efforts, occupying a suspended platform attached to one of the trees.

An activist has suspended himself on a platform to protect native trees along Canal Road, Avondale. Source: Supplied

The contentious site along Canal Road in Avondale has attracted protestors since July, opposed to plans to remove 46 fully grown natives.

After 49 days occupying the site, their protests were escalated yesterday after Worksafe allowed contractors to resume efforts to cull the remaining 20 trees.

READ MORE Activists celebrate after WorkSafe halts tree-felling at contentious Auckland site

Arborist Zane Wedding, who has taken up residence on the platform hanging from a Puriri tree, says the removal of native flora has reached its "tipping point".

"If we don't take action there won’t be any left in the city."

Two of the protestors were arrested for obstruction, but a third activist remained at the base of one of the trees.

Your playlist will load after this ad

According to Mr Wedding, more than a third of Auckland's trees have been removed since the Government removed its general tree protection order.

The Resource Management Act was modified in 2012 so that blanket protections of trees in urban areas no longer apply.

READ MORE Police scramble to escape falling tree after Greens candidate climbs Auckland native in protest

That means that any tree on private property can be removed legally, regardless of its age or size.

Protestor Luke Wijohn, who last year led Auckland's School Strike for Climate Change, is also occupying a large totara along the property.