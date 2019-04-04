Auckland property cordoned off after badly injured, bleeding man shows up at petrol station

A house in West Auckland has been cordoned off by police after an incident which has seen a man taken to hospital in serious condition.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say the man turned up to a petrol station on Titirangi Road injured and bleeding at around 4.20am this morning.
Police say the man's injuries have been linked to an incident at a nearby address on Kaweka Street.
The property has been cordoned off while police work to establish what has taken place.
The man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.