Auckland property cordoned off after badly injured, bleeding man shows up at petrol station

A house in West Auckland has been cordoned off by police after an incident which has seen a man taken to hospital in serious condition.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the man turned up to a petrol station on Titirangi Road injured and bleeding at around 4.20am this morning.

Police say the man's injuries have been linked to an incident at a nearby address on Kaweka Street.

The property has been cordoned off while police work to establish what has taken place.