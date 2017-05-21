Auckland prison inmate monitored after being stabbed in another attack

A prison inmate is being monitored by Corrections medical staff today after he was stabbed in a gang related attack at Auckland's Paremoremo Prison yesterday.

Source: 1 NEWS

The attack comes weeks after gang members used pieces of steel from their prison cells to make weapons in two separate attacks at the same prison.

Following yesterday's incident, an Auckland Westpac Helicopter spokesperson told 1 NEWS the male inmate was in his 20's and was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Chief Custodial Officer Neil Beales said the inmate returned to prison last night.

"The incident was quickly brought under control by custodial staff," Mr Beales said.

"An investigation will be held into the incident and police have been informed.

"Our staff work with some of New Zealand’s most difficult and challenging citizens. Over 75% of the prison population have convictions for violence in their offending histories, and gang prevalence and influence is a contributing factor to the rate of violence in prisons.

Mr Beales said the prison has zero tolerance to violence and the "perpetrator will be held to account".

In light of the attacks at the beginning of the month, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis told 1 NEWS the age and condition of the prison makes it dangerous for both prisoners and guards.

"Because it's coming to the end of its life it's quite easy to break off parts of the prison building and shape them into weapons," Mr Davis said.