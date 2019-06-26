Auckland principals to protest outside Ministry of Education next week

Primary principals are planning to protest next week after rejecting the Government's fifth collective agreement offer, unless a new offer is presented.
The New Zealand Educational Institute has revealed plans for a rally outside the Auckland Ministry of Education office next Tuesday by Auckland primary principals.
A spokesperson for NZEI said protests are planned for around the country next week, but a revised offer from the Government could stop this going ahead.
A negotiation meeting between NZEI and the Ministry of Education is anticipated to take place next week, according to a ministry spokesperson.