Auckland principals to protest outside Ministry of Education next week

Primary principals are planning to protest next week after rejecting the Government's fifth collective agreement offer, unless a new offer is presented.

The New Zealand Educational Institute has revealed plans for a rally outside the Auckland Ministry of Education office next Tuesday by Auckland primary principals.

A spokesperson for NZEI said protests are planned for around the country next week, but a revised offer from the Government could stop this going ahead.

A negotiation meeting between NZEI and the Ministry of Education is anticipated to take place next week, according to a ministry spokesperson.

But principals have rejected the offer.
