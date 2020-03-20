TODAY |

Auckland principal with half his students absent wants to reassure parents that schools are safe

Source:  1 NEWS

Schools are putting out a letter from the Ministry of Education assuring parents that they are safe to be at, with half of the school roll at one Auckland campus not in attendance today.

Gus Klein, the principal of Cosgrove School in Papakura, said attendance was just 49 per cent today in a school that has a roll of 500 students.

Gus Klein, the principal of Cosgrove School in Papakura, said attendance was just 49 per cent today in a school that has a roll of 500 students.

He was “concerned parents are whisking their kids out when they don’t need to be”.

“I haven’t seen that many away in one day,” he said.

“Usually on a bad day we’d have attendance of 80 per cent. A class that normally has 25 kids today has 10.”

Other schools Mr Klein had spoken to were experiencing similar attendance - with one school out of the district logging 44 per cent of students away and another reporting 35 per cent absent with 70 of 200 kids away.

“I just wanted to point out that schools are actually quite safe to be at, at the moment.”

“The Ministry of Education is doing a fantastic job in keeping us informed and if something were to happen, they will inform the school exactly what they are to do.”

Mr Klein said his school was disinfecting tables and ensuring there was enough soap for students and staff to keep up with basic hygiene practices.

“For us, I’m comfortable with what is happening at the moment,” he said.

“Today I’m putting a letter out that the ministry has put together for schools just basically reassuring parents that a school is the best place for their children.”

Mr Klein said his biggest concern is that children are missing out on quality learning.

