Auckland primary students isolating after Covid scare at ballet

Source:  1 NEWS

Another Auckland school has been hit with a Covid-19 scare after students attended a ballet performance at a location of interest. 

Redoubt North School in Clover Park, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

Redoubt North School notified parents Friday night after their year seven pupils came into contact with a positive case at the Royal New Zealand Ballet The Firebird performance at Aotea Centre. 

"It has come to our attention that our year seven students attended the ballet on Friday the 13th August at a time now identified as a place of interest," the school said. 

The year seven pupils, along with anyone else who attended, is needing to self-isolate for 14 days and get tested as they are deemed close contacts.

Redoubt North School joins a growing list of Auckland schools coming in to contact with the Delta variant. 

On Friday night, two Catholic schools, De La Salle College in Māngere and McAuley High School in Ōtāhuhu were added to the list. 

Find out more about latest locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website here

