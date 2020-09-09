TODAY |

Auckland primary school student identified as close contact of Covid-19 case

1 NEWS

A student at a West Auckland primary school has been identified as a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

The Auckland school says the student is self-isolating at home. Source: Breakfast

Parents, caregivers and staff at Henderson North School were sent a letter yesterday urging them to look out for symptoms of the coronavirus.

However, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service letter, which has been viewed by 1 NEWS, said it was "very unlikely" the close contact was infectious at school, and that the child was currently in good health.

"The student is self-isolating at home, has been tested for the virus and currently remains well," the letter says.

"Auckland Regional Public Health Service considers the risk to any other students or staff to be very low, and the school remains safe to attend."

It advised people remain vigilant for symptoms of Covid-19, including a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, fever, temporary loss of smell and difficulty breathing.

Anyone with symptoms should call their doctor or healthline on 0800 358 5453, and should not attend school.

Parents were informed of the virus case in a newsletter on September 9. Source: Breakfast

It comes after Henderson girls' school St Dominic's Catholic School temporarily closed its doors after one of its students tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Its sister school, Holy Cross Catholic School, also asked any of its students with siblings at St Dominic's to stay home as a precaution.

