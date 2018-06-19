 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland primary school puts five classes in hall with two staff amid relief teacher 'crisis'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The shortage of relief teachers in Auckland has been highlighted by the case of a primary school that had to put five classes in its hall with the principal and one teacher looking after the children for the day.

Principals teaching, students being divvied up and teachers losing release time are all increasing practices at some schools.
Source: 1 NEWS

Finding a relief teacher is increasingly difficult in some areas of the country. 

In 2011, there were 8131 primary school relievers, but in 2017 that number had dropped to 6132.     

The Ministry of Education says new teachers are now more likely to take fixed-term or permanent roles. 

But the Auckland Primary Principals' Association calls the situation 'a crisis'. 

"In one case I know, there's been a school with five classes in the hall and the principal and a teacher looking after them for the day," Helen Varney, principal of the association told 1 NEWS.

Ms Varney says teachers are also taking longer off work due to increased stress levels.

"Schools are having to spilt classes. They're having to put several classes in with one teacher," Ms Varney said. 

We are very mindful of the fact that we need to increase the number of teachers overall"
Education Minister Chris Hipkins

Elsewhere, Porirua East School has just one reliever to call on.

When year five and six teacher Andrew Morris is sick, he still tries to work.

"There's a lot of pressure to come in. And you tell the children, I mean 'if you're sick don't come into school.' But when it's yourself you want to come in and make sure that you're doing the best thing for your kids," Mr Morris said.

The primary schools' union NZEI says the issue is a symptom of a wider teacher shortage, and to improve relief numbers, that needs to be fixed.

Attracting new teachers is the big challenge for Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

"We do want to have classrooms fully staffed. We are very mindful of the fact that we need to increase the number of teachers overall," he said. 

Mr Hipkins says the teaching workforce is ageing and more might move into relief work as they near retirement. 

Mr Morris said: "These days, I think if you're leaving teaching, you're leaving teaching because of the workload because of all the other things that are going on." 

Related

Politics

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:33
1
Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.

Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as fuel tax debate ignites in Beehive

2

New details emerge in rapper XXXTentacion's shock death during robbery

00:15
3
The two XVs put on a fierce showdown prior to kick off.

Watch: Kiwi culture at its finest! Deafening haka rings out as King's College & Auckland Grammar face-off


4
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia.

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gives birth to second child

00:44
5
The soon-to-be acting PM gave his opinion on youth no longer being forced to vacate seats on Wellington buses.

Winston Peters suggests youth should 'get off their big half-acre' on buses for seniors


01:42
Principals teaching, students being divvied up and teachers losing release time are all increasing practices at some schools.

Primary relief teacher shortage worsening in some parts of NZ

Primary schools say a relief teacher shortage is putting staff under pressure as the winter chill hits.

Hayden Poulter after his arrest in 1996.

NZ's 'first serial killer' released from prison on parole

Hayden Poulter had been serving three life sentences after being convicted of multiple murders.

02:35
Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

Exclusive: Andreas Heraf's future as Football Ferns coach hanging by a thread after latest revelations in player letters

Allegations against Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

01:59
A new report says if KiwiBuild homes are constructed to minimum standards that could cost families in the long run.

Report raises concern over quality of Government's KiwiBuild houses

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub blames our poor building code for our inadequate homes.

David Scott.

'I've had to live it': Victim speaks out after Kapiti councillor convicted, fined for rubbing his genitals against her

David Scott, 71, was accused of rubbing his genitals against a female staff member during a council morning tea last year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 