Auckland Pride Parade tonight a 'carnival of change and diversity'

The Auckland Pride Parade 2017, billed by organisers as "the largest and loudest carnival of change and diversity in New Zealand", hits the city's Ponsonby Road tonight.

Police join Auckland's Pride Parade

The parade is the highlight of the Auckland Pride Festival which has been running for two weeks.

Showing it's an inclusive employer, construction company Fletcher Building has a float in this year's parade.

The float takes the form of a rainbow coloured shed and tools which will be donated to Rainbow Youth for an auction later in the year to raise money for their activities supporting young LGBTI people.

Organisers expect up to 100 Fletcher employees from as far away as Wellington and Christchurch will walk in the parade, wearing pink hard hats and high vis vests, and some dressed as giant hammers.