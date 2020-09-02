TODAY |

Auckland police seeking 'dangerous' man with distinctive face and neck tattoos

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland police are searching for a man who has a warrant out to recall him to prison.

Joseph Hobson. Source: Supplied

Joseph Hobson, 27, is considered dangerous and should not be approached, says Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock.

Police believe he could be in the Glen Innes, Panmure and Pt England areas of the city.

He has distinctive face and neck tattoos, including the number 88 on his right cheek and the word East across his neck.

Police have also warned that those who may be helping him could face prosecution. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:17
Next step will be timing of Auckland's move from Alert Level 2.5 to 2 - Dr Bloomfield
2
Crackdown on influencer advertising with new guidelines this month
3
Coronavirus-hit Victoria extends state of emergency for extra six months
4
Police thank public for helping locate missing Wellington man
5
Canterbury man barred from owning dogs for three years after beating pet with wooden plank
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police have significant concerns for welfare of missing Wellington man

Crackdown on influencer advertising with new guidelines this month

Ashley Bloomfield apologises for incorrect messaging over Auckland Covid-19 testing

Full video: Ashley Bloomfield updates New Zealand on Covid-19 infection numbers