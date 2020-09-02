Auckland police seeking 'dangerous' man with distinctive face and neck tattoos

Auckland police are searching for a man who has a warrant out to recall him to prison.

Joseph Hobson. Source: Supplied

Joseph Hobson, 27, is considered dangerous and should not be approached, says Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock.

Police believe he could be in the Glen Innes, Panmure and Pt England areas of the city.

He has distinctive face and neck tattoos, including the number 88 on his right cheek and the word East across his neck.