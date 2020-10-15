Auckland police seek vehicle sightings to help solve 'senseless killing of a much loved mother'

Police are asking for sightings of a black BMW as investigations continue into the death of a "much loved" Auckland mother.

Meliame Fisi'ihoi. Source: Supplied

Meliame Fisi’ihoi, 57, was shot and killed in her home on Calthorp Close, Favona, on the 15th of January.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police have established that one particular vehicle is of interest to the investigation.

The vehicle is a black BMW 320i sedan and is a 2005–2009 model.

Black BMW 320i sedan being sought by police. Source: Supplied

"The vehicle is seen travelling from Favona Road onto James Fletcher Drive, past the intersection with Savill Drive in Mangere," police say.

"CCTV footage, captured only minutes after the shooting of Mrs Fisi’ihoi, shows this vehicle travelling at speed towards Ōtāhuhu."

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright says police are now seeking information from anyone who can assist in identifying this particular vehicle.

“I have no doubt there are people out there who will recognise this vehicle and know who was using it around the time of the homicide. I urge them to do the right thing, come forward now and contact the Counties Manukau Police.

“We do not have the registration number but the release of this still photo from the CCTV footage will be significant to people who know the vehicle.

"This may also trigger the suspicions of others who know people connected to the vehicle.

“The team will not rest until we find those responsible for the senseless killing of a much loved mother,” Bright says.