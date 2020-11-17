TODAY |

Auckland police searching for man who walked into North Shore library with toy gun

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are looking for a man who walked into a library on Auckland's North Shore masked and carrying what's believed to be a toy gun.

Police are searching for the man, pictured, who walked into a library on Auckland's North Shore with a toy gun. Source: NZ Police

In a Facebook plea this morning, North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police said asked the public to help identify the man who walked into the library on Bute Road, Browns Bay on October 7.

"Police swiftly attended and established that it appears to have been a toy gun," police told 1 NEWS.

"No one was injured in the incident but staff and others in the library were completely shaken by what occurred," police added in the Facebook post.

"This behaviour was extremely concerning and we are very keen to identify and locate the person responsible."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact North Shore Police on 105 - quoting file number 201007/7437. People can also contact police via a private message on Facebook or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Tiny East Cape community reeling as woman and two kids die in crash at some spot another relation died
2
Shots fired at police in Whangārei by driver who refused to stop at checkpoint
3
Legal expert comfortable with sweeping powers used by Government to make mask wearing mandatory
4
Found! Nana reunited with letter after small town postie's appeal goes viral
5
Government launches review into prices New Zealanders are paying at supermarket
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:20

Legal expert comfortable with sweeping powers used by Government to make mask wearing mandatory

Morning Briefing Nov 17: A new vaccine joins fight against Covid-19
00:17

Tiny East Cape community reeling as woman and two kids die in crash at some spot another relation died

00:44

How Aucklanders are responding to new mask-wearing rules