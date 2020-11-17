Auckland police searching for man who walked into North Shore library with toy gun

Police are looking for a man who walked into a library on Auckland's North Shore masked and carrying what's believed to be a toy gun.

Police are searching for the man, pictured, who walked into a library on Auckland's North Shore with a toy gun. Source: NZ Police

In a Facebook plea this morning, North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police said asked the public to help identify the man who walked into the library on Bute Road, Browns Bay on October 7.

"Police swiftly attended and established that it appears to have been a toy gun," police told 1 NEWS.

"No one was injured in the incident but staff and others in the library were completely shaken by what occurred," police added in the Facebook post.

"This behaviour was extremely concerning and we are very keen to identify and locate the person responsible."