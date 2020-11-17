Auckland police searching for man who walked into North Shore library with toy gun

Police are looking for a man who walked into a library on Auckland's North Shore masked and carrying what's believed to be a toy gun.
In a Facebook plea this morning, North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police said asked the public to help identify the man who walked into the library on Bute Road, Browns Bay on October 7.
"Police swiftly attended and established that it appears to have been a toy gun," police told 1 NEWS.
"No one was injured in the incident but staff and others in the library were completely shaken by what occurred," police added in the Facebook post.
"This behaviour was extremely concerning and we are very keen to identify and locate the person responsible."
Anyone with information has been urged to contact North Shore Police on 105 - quoting file number 201007/7437. People can also contact police via a private message on Facebook or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111.