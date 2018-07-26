 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Auckland police rock up to Zachary's fifth birthday party after he called 111 and invited them

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland

An Auckland boy called 111 to invite the police to his fifth birthday party - and what do you know, they turned up.

Young Zachary's mum, Sarah, was very apologetic when the police call-taker rang her to make sure everything was okay after Zac had called 111 a couple of times.

"He had just been telling me he wanted to have a police-themed birthday party. And then I didn't realise he was going to phone through," Sarah told the call-taker.

"I don't know if we'll be able to make it but I'll put it in," the call-taker replied, seeing the funny side.

When Zac's birthday came around last Saturday, several police arrived and at his front door, which was opened by the birthday boy himself.

"Zachary, can we talk to you for a second?" one officer asked.

"No," came Zac's blunt reply, to laughter in the house.

But when the officer said they had something for him and gave him a soft toy police dog wearing a police jacket, Zac decided, "You can come in."

The police officers wished him "happy birthday", but he seemed just a little daunted as two officers who looked like riot police joined the party.

The police joined heaps of kids to sing "Happy Birthday" and Zac donned a police jacket and sat in the police car and on its roof. The police helicopter even flew over and he waved to it.

Zac's birthday cake abd a big "5" and a police car on it, of course.

The officers caught the whole happy occasion on video and posted it on the North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police Facebook page where it's gone viral.

But the Police say while their while their off duty staff were happy to bring Zachary's birthday wish to life, they don't encourage kids calling 111 to invite police to birthdays.

The off-duty officers gave Zac a police dog soft toy before the birthday boy got in their car. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

2

Auckland police rock up to Zachary's fifth birthday party after he called 111 and invited them
3

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow
4

Fonterra chairman John Wilson steps down after health scare
5

Pregnant woman stabbed multiple times by teen in Sydney home invasion

MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:35
The incident occurred between Paritai Drive and Tamaki Drive this afternoon.

Two people hospitalised after being rescued from Auckland cliff

01:40
The art works were used educate Europeans about Te Ao Māori.

Māori ink drawings dating back 200 years to be shown at London's Royal Academy

Woman strikes $1.1m jackpot with $35 bet in Auckland casino poker game
01:56
Babies Lameko and Lanna died at the same hospital last week, within three minutes of receiving the vaccine.

Medical error likely cause of Samoa baby deaths, vaccinologist says

New Zealand's largest native grasshopper 'jumping for joy' as home becomes conservation land

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Animals
Conservation

The home of the country's largest native grasshopper is now a safe haven for the endangered critter.

A large section of the Mackenzie Basin has been protected as conservation land, and scientists say it could help save the large insect, with only a few hundred robust grasshoppers left in the world.

The University of Canterbury's Tara Murray says unlike most grasshoppers, the giant critters "don't jump and land on blades of grass like other grasshoppers do. They really just flop around".

The endangered creature, only found in small pockets of the Mackenzie Basin, and now 440 hectares of the area, known as the Tekapo Triangle, has been converted into conservation land in the hopes of protecting them.

The Department of Conservation's (DOC) Warren Chinn says the protected area is "a safe haven" or "stronghold" for the grasshopper.

"It's fantastic. At last, an invertebrate that's endemic to New Zealand is getting accorded protection. Or, at least, its habitat is getting accorded protection that is long-needed ," Mr Chinn said.

The Mackenzie country's distinctively dry landscape and ecosystem is under increasing threat from farming expansion - and predators.

However, the free transfer of Crown land to the DOC estate has afforded the area legal land protections.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage says the grasshopper is "a species that depends on our native mosses [and] lichens to survive, so protecting the habitat should have the grasshopper jumping for joy".

Along with the Tekapo Triangle's legally protected status, scientists have formed six breeding pairs of the grasshopper at the University of Canterbury.

It's hoped efforts to protect the grasshopper's natural habitat will see its population rise.

Once numbers in the wild are able to once again thrive in the wild, scientists will look to strengthen groups outside the triangle.

"Magnificent animal, you know. They're a true Gondwanan legacy," Mr Chinn said.

A large section of the Mackenzie Basin has become protected land. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Animals
Conservation
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
03:11
The eclipsed moon will appear a deep red during the celestial event which will be visible in southern parts of the country.

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow

'He's copping a lot of wrath' - Q+A's Corin Dann interviews Sean Spicer

'I really want to hurt him' – Joseph Parker desperate for redemption, massive KO

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

Medical specialists' association calls for doctor review website to be shut down

Fears for elderly woman missing from Auckland home

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland

Police are appealing to the public to help find an elderly Auckland woman who has gone missing.

Dailian Hong, who is in her late 70s, was last seen leaving her Forrest Hill home, on the North Shore, after 3pm. 

Ms Hong has been described as having white hair, is short in height and was wearing a red jacket at the time. 

Police patrols are currently looking for the woman.

Anyone who has seen Ms Hong has been advised to call 111. 

Source: NZ Police
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland