Auckland police release photos of jewellery taken in burglary before 82-year-old's body found

Police investigating the death of an 82-year-old woman in West Auckland have released photos of jewellery taken in a burglary of her home the day her body was found there.

Police have also now named the woman as Mrs Rampiari.

She was found deceased in her Avondale home on Tuesday afternoon.

"Early indications are that Mrs Rampiari has likely died due to a medical event, but we are awaiting the results of further tests," detective senior sergeant Mark Franich of Auckland City West CIB said this afternoon.

"At this stage there is no evidence to link Mrs Rampiari's tragic death to the burglary which occurred but we continue to keep an open mind as our investigation progresses," he said.

Police are continuing to make inquiries into the burglary at Mrs Rampiari’s home on St George’s Road, which they believe occurred sometime between 10.30am and 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 8.

A number of items were taken in the burglary, including the jewellery pictured in the photos.

"We are releasing them in the hope that someone will have information which can assist our investigation," Mr Franich said.

"We really need whoever was involved in this incident or those who have information to contact police urgently," he said.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.