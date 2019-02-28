Auckland police release name of baby who died as homicide investigation continues

Auckland police have this morning released the name of the baby boy who died from a serious head injury as they continue to investigate his death as a homicide.

He was Malcolm Robert Bell, aged 16 months.

Malcolm died in Starship Hospital on Saturday and police subsequently launched a homicide inquiry.

Police have previously said that they believe his death was not an accident.

A number of people have been spoken to so far during the investigation and police say they are continuing to speak with others.