Auckland police release name of baby who died as homicide investigation continues

Auckland police have this morning released the name of the baby boy who died from a serious head injury as they continue to investigate his death as a homicide.

He was Malcolm Robert Bell, aged 16 months.

Malcolm died in Starship Hospital on Saturday and police subsequently launched a homicide inquiry.

Police have previously said that they believe his death was not an accident.

A number of people have been spoken to so far during the investigation and police say they are continuing to speak with others.

Police expressed their condolences to Malcolm's family and whānau.

