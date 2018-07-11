 

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

A stolen car has crashed on Auckland's Southern Motorway, hitting a police vehicle and a truck while driving on the wrong side of the road.

The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.
Source: Snapchat

Police say an 18-year-old female, 15-year-old male and 12-year-old female are all in custody after the incident that started just after 10am today.

NZTA says the crash that earlier blocked citybound lanes at the Papakura interchange, has now been cleared.

Police say the incident started when they attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in Pukekohe.

They say after they stopped following the vehicle, the driver entered the Southern Motorway at Drury and has begun driving south bound in the north bound fast lane at speeds in excess of 100km/h.

Police say the vehicle then exited the motorway at Ramarama before getting back onto the motorway heading north bound, this time on the right side of motorway.

They say the driver did a U-turn, crashing into a Police Delta Unit which was trying to locate the vehicle.

It then turned back the correct way and shortly after this has crashed into a truck near the Papakura off-ramp.

Police say a member of the public assisted an officer in apprehending the driver and two passengers of the vehicle.

The entire incident lasted approximately 28 minutes. 

'Crashed into a big truck'

Crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway, July 11.

Crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway, July 11.

Source: NZTA

A witness told 1 NEWS the crash involves a car of teenagers who were being "pursued by police".

"A Subaru full of teenagers has crashed after being pursued by police on State Highway 1 into Auckland," the witness says.

"Spotted driving south on the north bound lane. 

"Finally crashed into a big truck after turning round and heading back north.

"Car full of about four teenagers".

