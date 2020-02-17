Auckland police officer killed in serious crash identified as six-year veteran

An off-duty police officer killed in a serious crash in Karaka, Auckland, last week, has been named as six-year veteran constable Naomi McRae.

Constable Naomi McRae died after a serious crash on Linwood Rd, Karaka, while she was off-duty. Source: Supplied

The 35-year-old had worked in Counties Manukau after graduating Police College in 2014.

"Naomi’s tragic passing has deeply affected a number of staff and friends in the police whānau," district commander superintendent Jill Rogers said in a statement today.

"Most recently she was working in our family harm team - Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke.

"She worked with a number of vulnerable victims toward reducing the impact of family harm."

Ms McRae was also a keen runner, previously competing in the New York Marathon for charity, and was preparing to run the Boston Marathon in April, Ms Rogers says.

Police are still investigating the Thursday crash on Linwood Rd.

Ms McRae was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition before she died.