Auckland police officer charged with careless driving over collision

An Auckland police officer has appeared in court on a careless driving charge following a crash in January.

A police car on its way to a job on the afternoon of January 17 collided with another vehicle in the suburb of Stonefields, police said at the time.

Police summonsed a 49-year-old male police officer from the Auckland City District to appear in court on a charge of careless driving, superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City district commander, said this afternoon.

The officer was charged in relation to a crash that allegedly occurred while he was undertaking urgent duty driving on Ngahue Drive in January, she said in a statement.

He was charged following a review after the incident, Ms Malthus said.

The officer appeared earlier today in the Auckland District Court and he remains on active duty, she said.

Police are unable to comment further as the matter is before the court, Ms Malthus said.