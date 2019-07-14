TODAY |

Auckland police officer charged with careless driving over collision

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Accidents

An Auckland police officer has appeared in court on a careless driving charge following a crash in January.

A police car on its way to a job on the afternoon of January 17 collided with another vehicle in the suburb of Stonefields, police said at the time.

Police summonsed a 49-year-old male police officer from the Auckland City District to appear in court on a charge of careless driving, superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City district commander, said this afternoon.

The officer was charged in relation to a crash that allegedly occurred while he was undertaking urgent duty driving on Ngahue Drive in January, she said in a statement.

He was charged following a review after the incident, Ms Malthus said.

The officer appeared earlier today in the Auckland District Court and he remains on active duty, she said.

Police are unable to comment further as the matter is before the court, Ms Malthus said.

At the time of the incident, a police spokesperson said there were reports of minor injuries but no police staff were injured.

Side shot of a police car. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: England batsman Ben Stokes protests his innocence after a throw had deflected off him and gone for 4 overthrows during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
England hero Ben Stokes nominated for New Zealander of the Year
2
Anthony Robert Harvey has been charged with murdering his wife, three daughters and mother-in-law.
Perth man ordered to serve life without parole for murders of five family members
3
One house appeared to be completely devastated while surrounding properties were also damaged.
Raw video shows devastation at scene of massive gas explosion at Christchurch house which left a number of people badly hurt
4
A home on Marble Court has been reduced to rubble following today’s incident.
Aerial footage shows aftermath of Christchurch gas explosion which completely destroyed one home, damaged more
5
Police are desperate to find the men they believe are responsible for the attack, which left the woman with a broken eye-socket, nose and cheek.
Police hunting man who smashed glass in woman's face at West Auckland bar, leaving her with broken nose, eye-socket and cheek
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:54
Six people were seriously injured and one house totally destroyed in this morning’s terrifying explosion.

Six people injured, one house destroyed and many more damaged in massive Christchurch gas explosion

Driver jailed for show of 'uncontrolled rage' after ramming into Auckland family
01:39
Star was stabbed 41 near times in his paddock near Dunedin.

Man pleads not guilty in stabbing death of miniature horse Star
01:26
Abortion is currently in the Crimes Act in New Zealand, and Government is looking at how to make it a health issue.

'It's not OK women have waited this long' for abortion law reform - Marama Davidson