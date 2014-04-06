Auckland police looking for hit-and-run driver who left 69-year-old man in hospital

A 69-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by an unknown driver in Auckland last week.

Police are now searching for the driver responsible for the incident, which took place on Te Atatu Road about 2.15pm last Wednesday.

The man was standing next to his car on the road when he was hit by a silver station wagon, which stopped a few metres past Brennan Road before being driven away from the scene.

Police say it is likely the offending driver then headed for the Te Atatu shops.

The victim suffered extensive injuries and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Police are now looking through CCTV in the area.

Detective Senior Sergeant Roger Small said "it would be appalling to think that someone would hit a pedestrian and then not come back to check if they were okay".

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Police Detective Ben Wetini on 021 191 0428.