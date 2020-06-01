TODAY |

Auckland police launch homicide investigation after man shot dead

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot dead in Auckland yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A man is dead in central Auckland following a firearms incident. Source: 1 NEWS

A man was found dead in Grafton on following a shooting in another Auckland suburb, St Johns.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says the deceased was in a dark coloured Mazda with three others in the early hours of Monday morning. He also says those involved are thought to be known to each other. 

"It appears they met up with another vehicle in St Johns Road, where an altercation occurred. During this altercation a number of shots were discharged," says Mr Schmid.

Later, the Mazda carrying the man stopped on Parkfield Terrace and the driver contacted emergency services. Despite efforts to provide assistance, the man died.

Police say they have been speaking with the other people who were in the Mazda.

READ MORE
Man dead in Grafton, Auckland following firearms incident in St Johns

"We would like to hear from anyone who saw the Mazda in the St Johns and Glen Innes areas between 5.30am and 6.30am on Monday morning,” says Mr Schmid.

CCTV footage is being examined and the post-mortem will take place today.

Police say they are unable to comment on the man's identity until that is complete, and are calling for anyone with information to get in touch. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:36
'We are in a global pandemic' - Ardern gives Black Lives Matter protestors telling off for flouting Covid-19 restrictions
2
Black Lives Matter protestors don't need to quarantine after breaching social distancing - Dr Bloomfield
3
NZ could move to Alert Level 1 next week after PM brings forward review
4
Australian journalists bashed unprovoked by police officers forcibly clearing out White House area
5
Lorde speaks out against 'white silence' in email to followers after attending Auckland protest
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:59

NZ could move to Alert Level 1 next week after PM brings forward review

Free job training for some sectors following Covid-19 pandemic job losses

Full video: PM gives post-Cabinet briefing with update on Level 1 decision date

No new cases of Covid-19 in NZ for 11th day in a row, still one active case