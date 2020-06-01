Auckland police launch homicide investigation after man shot dead

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot dead in Auckland yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A man was found dead in Grafton on following a shooting in another Auckland suburb, St Johns.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says the deceased was in a dark coloured Mazda with three others in the early hours of Monday morning. He also says those involved are thought to be known to each other.

"It appears they met up with another vehicle in St Johns Road, where an altercation occurred. During this altercation a number of shots were discharged," says Mr Schmid.

Later, the Mazda carrying the man stopped on Parkfield Terrace and the driver contacted emergency services. Despite efforts to provide assistance, the man died.

Police say they have been speaking with the other people who were in the Mazda.

READ MORE Man dead in Grafton, Auckland following firearms incident in St Johns

"We would like to hear from anyone who saw the Mazda in the St Johns and Glen Innes areas between 5.30am and 6.30am on Monday morning,” says Mr Schmid.

CCTV footage is being examined and the post-mortem will take place today.