Auckland police, investigating shooting at luxury CBD hotel, swarm area across town near marae

1 NEWS understands a number of armed officers were seen entering the Sofitel hotel, with one person later seen being taken by police.



No injuries have been reported.



One person located at the scene is currently assisting police with their inquiries and a scene examination is underway, police said.



Officers were also called to the scene at Auckland's Ōrākei Marae as part of their inquiries, with assistance from staff on the ground and the Police Eagle helicopter, Shand said.



Two people at that address are also assisting police with their investigation.



Police have blocked off a section of Kupe Street heading towards the marae.