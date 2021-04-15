Auckland police, investigating shooting at luxury CBD hotel, swarm area across town near marae

Police are investigating following reports of a shooting at a luxury hotel near Auckland's Viaduct Harbour this morning. And heavy police presence at a marae near Mission Bay is related to the incident, authorities say.
Officers were called to a hotel on Viaduct Harbour Ave, in central Auckland, shortly after 9am, Detective Senior Sergeant Graham Shand said in a statement.
1 NEWS understands a number of armed officers were seen entering the Sofitel hotel, with one person later seen being taken by police.
No injuries have been reported.
One person located at the scene is currently assisting police with their inquiries and a scene examination is underway, police said.
Officers were also called to the scene at Auckland's Ōrākei Marae as part of their inquiries, with assistance from staff on the ground and the Police Eagle helicopter, Shand said.
Two people at that address are also assisting police with their investigation.
Police have blocked off a section of Kupe Street heading towards the marae.
A staff member at the marae told NZME they had been told to stay inside.
Vision shot by a 1 NEWS cameraman showed police near a property with a caravan on it.