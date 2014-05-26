Auckland police force getting big boost

There will be a lot more police officers on Auckland's streets within a few months as the largest bunch of cadets for the city in 40 years start their training.

Police Source: 1 NEWS

The 80 extra constables will be a huge boost to policing numbers in the city and is great news for the community, says Assistant Commissioner John Tims.

"The extra staff will be spread across Counties Manukau, Waitemata and Auckland city districts and will mean more staff on the front line responding to calls from our community, holding offenders to account and keeping people safe."

The new recruits were a diverse group, he said.

"We have a real mix of recruits from Maori, Pacific, Asian and New Zealand European backgrounds."