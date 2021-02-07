Auckland police ask public for help locating missing 14-year-old girl

Auckland police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Jahkaliah. Source: NZ Police
Jahkaliah has been reported missing from her Grafton home, according to police.
"Jahkaliah is 14 years old, around 180cm tall and has dark hair which is currently dyed blonde.
"She was last seen on Thursday evening, 4 February. She may be in the West Auckland area," police say.
If you have seen Jahkaliah or have information about where she might be, call police on 105, quoting file number 210206/8024