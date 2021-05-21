Auckland police arrest two in bag snatching investigation

Police have arrested two people as part of their investigation into a spate of bag snatches across Auckland.

The incidents had predominantly been reported in the suburbs of Botany and Papatoetoe, and had been happening since at least May.

Counties Manukau East Police inspector Colin Higson said police charged one 22-year-old and one 24-year-old.

Both are before the Manukau District Court on numerous charges relating to theft and other dishonesty offences.

Higson said the investigation was ongoing, and police couldn’t rule out further arrests or charges.

Police earlier this month launched a social media appeal in search of people allegedly involved in bag snatching incidents.

Sergeant Nicolas Jensen said at the time they had heard of people parking their vehicles behind a person’s car.