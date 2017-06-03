Auckland police appeal for information following a third cash-in-transit robbery

Police are appealing for information following a spate of cash-in-transit robberies across Auckland which police believe are linked.

One of the offenders who fled the scene of a cash-in-transit robbery on Thursday 20 April outside the ASB Bank on Dominion Road. Source: 1 NEWS

The most recent robbery occurred in Mt Wellington on Thursday night after three males waited outside the ASB bank on Lunn Ave in a stolen Green Mazda Demio, with the registration number KAT221.

Two offenders armed with firearms got out of the stolen car, which was stolen along with number plates from a Henderson car yard two weeks ago and confronted the cash-in-transit staff

Police said as the offenders fled from the scene, there was a crash between the Mazda Demio and the cash-in-transit vehicle.

The Mazda Demio was able to drive away and it was later dumped in Rutland Street, Ellerslie and is now being forensically examined by Police Fingerprint specialists and forensics.

The first armed offender is described as; Pacific Islander, skinny build, less than 5ft 7 tall, aged 20 to 21years, wearing a checkered top over a black hoodie.

The second armed offender is described as; Male, 5ft7 to 6ft tall, aged 18 to 25yrs, Pacific Islander, fat build, black cap, jacket – possibly a black hoodie with white design.

The driver of the vehicle is described as; big build, 6ft tall, wearing a balaclava.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said in a statement police believe all three robberies are linked.

The second cash-in-transit robbery occurred on Thursday 20 April at approximately 4.40pm outside the ASB Bank on Dominion Road in Mt Roskill and the third incident unfolded at 3.40pm on 9 May outside the Warehouse on Pah Road in Royal Oak.

Mr Pascoe said a "search warrant was executed last night" in connection to the most recent cash-in-transit robbery and spoke to a man who has been assisting police with their ongoing enquiries.

"He has appeared in court today on unrelated charges and has been remanded in custody.

"We are seeking information from anyone who has seen the Green Mazda Demio, with the registration number KAT221.

"If you see anything suspicious, especially around cash-in-transit vehicles, then do not hesitate to call 111 immediately.

"I would also like to remind our community that we will be offering a reward for any information provided through Crimestoppers as part of our recent stolen goods campaign that leads to a successful prosecution of these offenders committing aggravated robberies” says Detective Inspector Pascoe.

If anyone has information regarding the on-going police investigations, they are asked to call 09 302 6970, or alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.