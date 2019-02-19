Auckland player scoops $4.3 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

A lucky Auckland player scooped $4.3 million in Lotto's Powerball jackpot tonight.

A winning Powerball ticket on the Lotto NZ App. Source: Lotto NZ

The winning numbers are 01, 05, 15, 21, 24, 36, Bonus 13, Powerball 05.

The $4.3 million prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.



According to Lotto NZ, the winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Tonight’s win comes just days after an Auckland Powerball player won $4.2 million and only one week after a Christchurch Powerball player won a life-changing $10.5 million.

“Tonight’s lucky winner is the 20th Powerball winner of 2020. It’s amazing how many lives have been changed overnight with Powerball already this year, and it’s only September. We can’t wait to chat with New Zealand’s newest multi-millionaire,” says Marie Winfield, head of communications and corporate social responsibility at Lotto NZ.

Two other Lotto players will also be celebrating tonight after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from New Plymouth and Dunedin.