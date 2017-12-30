Auckland photographer critically injured after being hit by stock car at Speedway

A photographer has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a stock car at Waikaraka Park Speedway in Auckland.

St John Ambulance (file picture). Source: St John.

The incident happened yesterday at the New Zealand SuperStocks event just before 8pm.

St John Ambulance staff treated the man at the scene before taking him to Auckland City Hospital.

Waikaraka Park Speedway president Frank Irvine has labelled the incident as a "freak accident."

"From what I understand, a gear box blew up and parts of it got stuck on the brake panel causing the vehicle to veer off the track," Mr Irvine told NZME.

"The photographer was standing where he should be, but the out-of-control vehicle must have got him in the back."