 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland photographer critically injured after being hit by stock car at Speedway

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

A photographer has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a stock car at Waikaraka Park Speedway in Auckland.

St John Ambulance (file picture).

St John Ambulance (file picture).

Source: St John.

The incident happened yesterday at the New Zealand SuperStocks event just before 8pm.

St John Ambulance staff treated the man at the scene before taking him to Auckland City Hospital.

Waikaraka Park Speedway president Frank Irvine has labelled the incident as a "freak accident."

"From what I understand, a gear box blew up and parts of it got stuck on the brake panel causing the vehicle to veer off the track," Mr Irvine told NZME.

"The photographer was standing where he should be, but the out-of-control vehicle must have got him in the back."

Speaking about photographer, Mr Irvine said he was "experienced" and had worked at the speedway for some time. 

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
TO GO WITH Australia-animal-snakes,FEATURE by Amy Coopes This photo taken on September 25, 2012 shows a deadly Australia eastern brown snake -- which has enough venom to kill 20 adults with a single bite -- in the Sydney suburb of Terrey Hills. According to the Australia Venom Research Unit of the University of Melbourne, the country is home to 20 of the world's 25 most venomous snakes, including the entire top 10, from which a single scratch from a venom-coated tooth can be enough to paralyse the heart, diaphragm and lungs. AFP PHOTO / William WEST (Photo credit should read WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images)

Aussie man dies from snake bite trying to protect family pet

00:30
2
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

'It still doesn't feel real' - Catch-a-Million winner bought his shirt minutes before catch

01:50
3
The 29-year-old's entire family were killed in the accident.

Actress Jessica Falkholt still fighting after life support turned off

4
Police car generic.

Motorcyclist dead after Waikato crash

5
Police car generic.

One dead, three injured after head-on collision near Tauranga

01:45
The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern has positioned Labour closer to social democratic values Jim Anderton espoused, than other leaders

Jim Anderton, who died on January 7, was a good politician and a good man, writes John Armstrong.

02:04
The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

Erratic West Coast weather patterns raise questions about how region will cope with climate change

The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 