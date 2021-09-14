Auckland pair didn't breach rules with Wānaka charter flight

Police are satisfied an Auckland entrepreneur and his employee who flew to Wānaka on a chartered plane were permitted to do so.
Wanaka, Otago, New Zealand. Source: istock.com
A spokesperson said enquiries were made about a possible Covid-19 travel breach by police following a complaint about two people who flew from Auckland to Wānaka on Saturday.
Police reviewed their documentation, which permits the pair to travel to certain parts of New Zealand for work, and were satisfied they were not in breach of the health order.