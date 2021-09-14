TODAY |

Auckland pair didn't breach rules with Wānaka charter flight

Source: 

Police are satisfied an Auckland entrepreneur and his employee who flew to Wānaka on a chartered plane were permitted to do so.

Wanaka, Otago, New Zealand. Source: istock.com

A spokesperson said enquiries were made about a possible Covid-19 travel breach by police following a complaint about two people who flew from Auckland to Wānaka on Saturday.

Police reviewed their documentation, which permits the pair to travel to certain parts of New Zealand for work, and were satisfied they were not in breach of the health order.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Manurewa homicide victim a 16-year-old girl, police confirm
2
Auckland pair didn't breach rules with Wānaka charter flight
3
Photos released as search continues for family missing off Waikato coast
4
Pasifika community leader slams health system after horror Covid experience
5
Truck driver, Middlemore visitor among 13 new community Covid cases
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Fleet of Covid-19 vaccine buses hit Auckland streets

Photos released as search continues for family missing off Waikato coast

Auckland man fined after twice trying to drive to Raglan

Rapid antigen tests have arrived, to be used in 2 pilots