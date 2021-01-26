TODAY |

Auckland officer jumps into water to save young boy 100m out to sea, as police helicopter films

Police were called in to help find a young Auckland boy who went missing from his Wattle Downs home on Friday, before he was found 100 metres out to sea.

The boy’s mother called for assistance when her son went missing at a park in Wattle Downs. Source: NZ Police

In a video posted online, Police showed footage taken by the Eagle helicopter during the incident, which happened on the afternoon of January 2.

The mother called 111, reporting that her son was missing, and officers began searching the Kauri Point Reserve, where he was last sighted.

Ground teams were also brought in, and the boy was soon sighted by the Eagle helicopter about 100m out to sea in shallow water.

A police officer waded out to the boy and brought him back to safety.

Police said the boy was not injured.

