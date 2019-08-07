Auckland off-ramp closed, residents evacuated and man in custody after 'suspicious item' found in car

The Greenlane off-ramp on Auckland's State Highway 1 has been closed and residents on Remuera's Avice Street evacuated due to a man "acting suspiciously" in the suburb.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police confirmed they were called to reports of the man acting suspiciously on the street just before 3pm.

A "suspicious item" was found in his car and police say they've evacuated residents on the road as a precaution.

The nearby off-ramp at Greenlane, on State Highway 1, has also been cordoned off and closed.

A police spokesperson contacted by 1 NEWS did not elaborate on the nature of the suspicious item.

"The police specialist search group is on their way to examine the item and search the area to ensure it is safe and there are no further items of concern," the spokesperson says.

"People are asked to avoid the area."