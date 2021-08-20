Auckland NZ Post worker contracts Covid-19

An Auckland NZ Post worker has tested positive for Covid-19.

NZ Post Auckland Operations Centre in Highbrook. Source: Google Maps

NZ Post Chief Operating Officer Brendon Main said the person, a temp worker, was last at work at their Auckland Operations Centre in Highbrook on Monday.

“They have not attended work since they became sick and they were not suffering from any symptoms at the time,” Main said.

”We are currently seeking confirmation, but the latest medical advice indicates that the [transfer] of Covid-19 through mail and parcels is low risk.”

Covid-19 is largely transmitted by respiratory droplets.

“There is not good evidence that surface transmission is occurring in operational environments such as ours where physical distancing, use of face masks, hygiene, safety procedures and environmental factors are in place,” he said.

“We have also re-implemented contactless delivery to avoid the need for physical contact between our Couriers and customers to help further prevent any spread of Covid-19.”

Main said increased safety measures may result in some delays on parcel delivery.

“We are working with the Ministry of Health to immediately contact those who are considered close contacts, and any person who worked on the same shift nearby this case are in isolation and will be tested.

“We are also using CCTV footage to identify any other person who may have come into contact with this case.”