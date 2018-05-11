 

Auckland nurse's registration cancelled after 'relentless harassment'

A nurse has had his registration cancelled and been ordered to pay $9000 after "relentless harassment" of nurses and caregivers.

Jose Miguel Dy faced seven charges of harassment at the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal earlier this year.

Nurse, hospital (file picture).

Mr Dy had worked at the Remuera Care Home and Village in Auckland since 2010, becoming a clinical manager in 2014.

The tribunal heard that over the following two years he began harrassing five nurses and caregivers by making advances towards them.

If they refused, he threatened to fire them.

The Tribunal has ruled his actions were unacceptable and have significantly compromised the nursing profession's standards.

It added that Mr Dy was not remorseful and continued to be a risk to the public.

